PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We will have scattered showers through today.
Dry weather briefly returns Friday and then more rain New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day!READ MORE: Credit Conundrums: Paying Off The Holiday Debt Into The New Year
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Temperatures are still well above average and going back to 1875 it looks like we will end December in the top 10 for warmest average temperature and third in the last century.
Rain picks up in intensity for New Year’s Day where .50 – 1″ of rainfall is expected but morning temperatures will stay in the mid-50s as a warm front moves in.READ MORE: Legislative Reapportionment Commission Hosting 5 Hearings On Proposed District Maps
Sunday rain to snow is expected with little to no snow accumulation as temperatures will fall through the day.
Monday colder air returns for the Steelers game in the 20s so bundle up!
MORE NEWS: Failed Inspection Leads To Evacuation Of Washington County Apartment Complex
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.