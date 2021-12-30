WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — Some neighbors in an Amwell Township, Washington County neighborhood are in shock after learning a man who lives nearby is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.

Stanley Luffy, Jr., 78, was arraigned this on several sex assault charges, including indecent assault of a person with a mental disability.

According to the criminal complaint, a mental disability charge was filed against Luffy because the boy suffers from ADHD, which investigators say made him incapable of consent.

Scary sums up how some neighbors say they felt when they learned about Luffy’s arrest. Luffy lives on Van Kirk Ridge Road. Neighbors say he lives with his wife and has lived there a long time.

“I talked to him once or twice, but I would never think of something like that. That he would do something like that,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified. “Anytime we’d see him, it was very rare if you’d see him, but just a friendly wave. That was about it.”

Detectives believe Luffy sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy. They say the child endured the assaults for months. According to the criminal complaint, the boy told his parent it had gone on since the start of summer. Investigators say the discovery of pornography on the child’s computer led police to Luffy. The boy told his parents he was looking at the images because Luffy told him to, and that Luffy would inappropriately touch him.

A neighborhood that’s generally quiet, now rocked by this news.

“Maybe a state trooper passing by once or twice, like once a month but that’s about it,” said a neighbor.

Luffy was released from jail on $50,000 bail. His attorney has no comment.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas also reached out to the district attorney, but he hasn’t gotten back to her yet.

Luffy will be back in court at the end of January for his preliminary hearing.