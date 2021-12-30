PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers fans say it has been an emotional rollercoaster since Ben Roethlisberger said Monday’s game is likely his last at Heinz Field.

Fans said for the rest of the season, it’s not out with the old, in with the new. It is more about appreciating the now.

“It’s been great,” said Ken Kniess. “It’s been a real good experience watching Ben.”

“It’s sad,” said Lisa DeVita. “But I think he’s had a good run.”

After 18 seasons, two Super Bowl titles and six Pro Bowls, it sounds like Roethlisberger’s Hall of Fame career is coming to a close.

“It’s going to be hard for whoever quarterback we have,” Aiden Nowark said.

Fans said next season will be an odd change of scenery if No. 7 does not take the field. They added that Roethlisberger exemplifies what it means to be a winner in Pittsburgh.

“Ben did bring us two Super Bowls and led us to a third one. That says a lot to us,” season-ticket holder Andrew Gualtieri said.

Although Roethlisberger has been one of the better players on the team this year, his arm strength has been declining, and fans said the lack of playoff success recently has shown it’s time to hang it up.

“It’s been great,” Richard Irving said. “He’ll be in the Hall of Fame. I just think it’s time for him to retire. He’s losing his touch.”

Roethlisberger will surely have an induction ceremony in Canton years from now, but fans are left wondering who replaces him.

“Maybe it’s time for a little younger blood,” Kniess said.

“I think the draft will be tough to draft a QB where they’ll be,” Gualtieri said. “So I don’t know if they’ll go with (Mason) Rudolph or get a free agent for a bridge year.”

Fans said they plan on trying to get tickets for Monday’s game and expect it to be a packed house.