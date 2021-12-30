CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl.

The child died Thursday morning around 5 a.m. in the 700 Block of Woodward Avenue in Stowe Township.

She was pronounced dead at UPMC Children’s Hospital.

No cause of death has been released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

