By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl.
The child died Thursday morning around 5 a.m. in the 700 Block of Woodward Avenue in Stowe Township.
She was pronounced dead at UPMC Children’s Hospital.
No cause of death has been released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.
