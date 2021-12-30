By: Amanda Andrews/KDKA-TV
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — This weekend will be the beginning of new tolls for drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.READ MORE: COVID-19 Precautions In Place As Pittsburgh Gets Ready To Ring In The New Year
Starting on Sunday after midnight, tolls will be increased by 5% for both the E-ZPass and toll by plate systems.
The only exception is for the new Southern Beltway, PA Turnpike 576.READ MORE: New Gainey Administration Will Not Employ Longtime Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich
While this is an increase, turnpike officials say this is the first time since 2016 the rate hike has been less than 6%.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike’s rates have been rising steadily for more than 10 years to pay for construction and repair work along the roadways.
“The most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.60 to $1.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $3.90 to $4.10 for Toll By Plate customers,” officials said.MORE NEWS: Mother Says Father Mistook Daughter For Intruder, Fatally Shot Her
A full list of all toll rates for the new year can be found here.