PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three people are dead after a shooting in Homewood Friday morning.

Pittsburgh police were called to the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue around 4 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Once officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the head. SWAT was called and their search of the home found two other victims.

Medics pronounced all three dead at the scene.

“We woke up to a man screaming he had been shot. When we went to the window, we saw flashing lights,” said neighbor Gail Brown.

Brown said she’ll never forget hearing the heartache from the family.

“The tragic mourning and grieving, it was like gnashing of teeth,” Brown said.

Brown said she’s no stranger to gun violence; she’s lived in Homewood all of her life. She herself knows what it’s like to lose family and believes there needs to be a cultural shift to create a safer community.

“It starts with our churches, being involved in the lives of people and helping them see who they are, who they value, what their worth is. Being able to help them see beyond themselves and being able to give beyond themselves. All of those things to me add up to helping someone see their value and worth and I think we have devalued life. We have not given life the proper value that it needs to have,” said Brown.

Another neighbor, Shimmy Coco, said it was a tragedy, especially on New Year’s Eve.

“For something like this to happen on this day, it’s just a sad day right now and I feel sorry for the family. I don’t know if this is to teach a lesson or for the ones who have done it, or whatever happened over there, but it needs to stop. Please stop the violence, that’s all I’m asking. Please stop the violence,” said Coco.

Two victims are female and the other is male. Their ages aren’t known and they haven’t been identified.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

