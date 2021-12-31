By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Better check your fridge!
The CDC is investigating several cases of E. coli linked to packaged salads, Organic Power Greens.
They were sold under the names "Simple Truth" and "Nature's Basket" at several stores including Giant Eagle.
At least 13 people reported getting sick, but so far, no cases in Pennsylvania.
The salads have the best by date through December 20.
You can see the full list of affected products on the CDC website at this link.