PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has plenty planned for those heading into the city tonight to ring in the New Year.
Highmark First Night 2022 is well underway; attracting thousands to the Cultural District after the in-person party was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
The Dollar Bank Children’s Fireworks show kicked things off at 6 p.m.
The New Year’s Eve Parade marches down Penn Avenue at 8 p.m. It features performances, giant puppets and surprises for the entire family.
The Family Zone is hosting a Holiday Block Party from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. where kids can learn about and create their own art.
There’s also Fire and Ice Plaza, the Intrude exhibit featuring a giant rabbit and her babies and plenty of musical performances throughout the night.
Then, of course, the Future of Pittsburgh Ball will drop at midnight and the fireworks grand finale will welcome in 2022.
