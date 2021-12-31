RING IN 2022Say goodbye to 2021 and welcome the New Year downtown at Highmark First Night!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Frank Denjen, Greene County, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A domestic dispute at a home in Greene County ended in an arrest.

READ MORE: 'You Want To Be Earning And Burning:' Travel Expert Advises Against Stacking Travel Points

A man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to strangle another person.

READ MORE: CDC Investigating E. Coli Cases Linked To Packaged Salads

Police say 74-year-old Frank Denjen tried to attack the victim and then was arrested.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Late Rain Chances Start Off 2022

He is currently being housed in the Greene County Jail.