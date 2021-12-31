By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A domestic dispute at a home in Greene County ended in an arrest.
A man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to strangle another person.
Police say 74-year-old Frank Denjen tried to attack the victim and then was arrested.
He is currently being housed in the Greene County Jail.