By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Yet another Penguins forward finds themselves in the COVID-19 protocol.
The team announced this morning that Jeff Carter has been added to the list.
He joins Kasperi Kapanen, Tristan Jarry, Teddy Blueger, John Marino, Dominik Simon, and Mike Matheson.
Forward Evan Rodrigues was removed from COVID-19 protocols and will be a participant in practice today.