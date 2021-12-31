By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – NASA is taking a look back on what the Perseverance rover accomplished in 2021.
In its quest to discover signs of ancient life on Mars, the rover drove more than 1.8 miles, returned more than 100,000 images and collected six samples of Martian rock and atmosphere.
WATCH: 2021 Perseverance Year In Review
The next phase of the Perseverance’s mission: explore the delta that formed in the Jezero Crater billions of years ago.MORE NEWS: Pitt Chemistry Professor Helping With NASA Perseverance Rover’s Search For Life On Mars
You can learn more about the rover here.