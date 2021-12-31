By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With the NHL agreeing to bring back taxi squads amid the rising COVID-19 cases across the league, the Penguins made two roster moves on Friday morning.
The team announced that forwards Anthony Angello and Radim Zohorna have been recalled from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and placed on the taxi squad.
In four games, Angello has scored one goal, but it was a shorthanded, game-winning tally.
Zohorna has played 21 games with Wilkes-Barre, scoring four goals, five assists, and nine points.
Last season, with the Penguins, Zohorna scored two goals and two assists in eight games.
The Penguins are scheduled to take on the San Jose Sharks at 1:00 on Sunday afternoon.