By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – 95-percent of Pittsburgh city workers are now vaccinated against COVID-19.READ MORE: Penn State Will Continue In-Person Classes For Spring Semester
According to the city, that’s up by 10-percent from last week.READ MORE: West Virginia Sees Coronavirus Surge With Near-Record Cases
Outgoing Mayor Bill Peduto issued an executive order requiring city employees to be vaccinated by December 22 or risk being fired.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh-Area Hospitals And Clinics Turn To Antibody Treatment To Fight Omicron Wave
For those who remain vaccinated, the city says the disciplinary process is underway.