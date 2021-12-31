RING IN 2022Say goodbye to 2021 and welcome the New Year downtown at Highmark First Night!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – 95-percent of Pittsburgh city workers are now vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the city, that’s up by 10-percent from last week.

Outgoing Mayor Bill Peduto issued an executive order requiring city employees to be vaccinated by December 22 or risk being fired.

For those who remain vaccinated, the city says the disciplinary process is underway.