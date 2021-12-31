PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh police officer has alleged in an email that another officer sexually assaulted her at her home.

In a copy of the email sent to the department and reviewed Friday by KDKA-TV, the officer said she was sexually assaulted at her home in June. She said she and the officer were drinking at a cookout and then went to a bar, though her memories of the alleged incident are unclear and fragmented.

The alleged victim reported the officer and the incident to criminal authorities, and to the city’s Office of Municipal Investigations. She said Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich suspended the officer for two days, overriding more serious discipline from the OMI.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety issued the following statement to KDKA-TV on Friday afternoon:

“The Department of Public Safety is aware of an internal email that is circulating within the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. The allegations that have been leveled are of a serious and criminal nature. The information contained within is being reviewed.”

And District Attorney Mike Manko’s office also provided a statement to KDKA-TV:

“Crimes against women are some of the most difficult situations that our community faces far too often. Believing something happened and proving it criminally are two entirely different circumstances. We are fortunate in confronting these issues to have some of the most forward thinking and impactful victim services agencies anywhere in the country and we will continue to respond with diligence to all matters involving the physical and / or sexual assault of women.”

KDKA-TV has learned that Allegheny County police is investigating the alleged incident.

Just Thursday, it was announced that incoming Mayor Ed Gainey will not retain Hissrich as public safety director.