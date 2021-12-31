RING IN 2022Say goodbye to 2021 and welcome the New Year downtown at Highmark First Night!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Hamilton Avenue, Homewood, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, SWAT

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An early-morning reported shooting has prompted a SWAT team response in Homewood.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Late Rain Chances Start Off 2022

Pittsburgh Police were called to the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue around 4:00 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Once officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the head.

SWAT was called and their search of the home found two other victims.

READ MORE: Penn State Will Continue In-Person Classes For Spring Semester

Medics pronounced all three dead at the scene.

Two victims are female and the other is male, their ages are not known.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh City Workers See 10-Percent Increase In Vaccination Rate

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details