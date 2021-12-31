By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An early-morning reported shooting has prompted a SWAT team response in Homewood.
Pittsburgh Police were called to the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue around 4:00 a.m. for reports of shots fired.
Once officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the head.
SWAT was called and their search of the home found two other victims.
Medics pronounced all three dead at the scene.
Two victims are female and the other is male, their ages are not known.
Pittsburgh Police are investigating.
