By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed two defensive starters on the reserve/COVID-19 list.READ MORE: Latrobe Businesses Wonder How Sales Will Be Impacted If No Ben Roethlisberger At Training Camp
Linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive lineman Chris Wormley were put on the list Friday. Daniel Archibong was also placed on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
Schobert has started in every game this season, and Wormley has started in all but one.READ MORE: Steelers Great Hines Ward Not Named Finalist For Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022
The team didn’t say if they had tested positive or were exposed.
On Thursday, cornerback Arthur Maulet went onto the list while linebacker Marcus Allen came off after he was added on Dec. 22.MORE NEWS: Steelers Fans Appreciating The Now After Ben Roethlisberger Says Monday's Game Could Be Last At Heinz Field
The Steelers take on the rival Browns Monday in what’s the last home game of the regular season.