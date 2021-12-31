Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LEETSDALE (KDKA) – A three-vehicle crash briefly shut down Route 65 in Leetsdale.READ MORE: Boyce Park Ski Slopes To Close On Saturday And Sunday
The crash took place near the Quaker Village Shopping Center.READ MORE: Man Facing Charges After Allegedly Attempting To Strangle Another Person
County officials say that injuries were reported as a result of the crash, but the condition of those injured is not known at this time.
Route 65 was closed in both directions at Edgeworth Lane.MORE NEWS: 'You Want To Be Earning And Burning:' Travel Expert Advises Against Stacking Travel Points
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details