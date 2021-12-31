RING IN 2022Say goodbye to 2021 and welcome the New Year downtown at Highmark First Night!
Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LEETSDALE (KDKA) – A three-vehicle crash briefly shut down Route 65 in Leetsdale.

The crash took place near the Quaker Village Shopping Center.

County officials say that injuries were reported as a result of the crash, but the condition of those injured is not known at this time.

Route 65 was closed in both directions at Edgeworth Lane.

