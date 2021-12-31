HAPPY NEW YEAR!Say goodbye to 2021 and welcome the New Year downtown at Highmark First Night 2022!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl in Stowe Township.

Police said officials were notified of an unresponsive toddler in a residence in the 700 block of Woodward Avenue on Thursday at 3:45 a.m.

First responders arrived and found that the child was not breathing. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the medical examiner’s office ruled the manner of death as a homicide, and 19-year-old Kyrell Morgan has been charged with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of children.

He was taken into custody on Friday and is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.