By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt's wide receivers coach has reportedly coached his last game with the Panthers on Thursday at the Peach Bowl.
According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Brennan Marion is set to accept the same role at Texas.
Marion came to the Panthers this season after he was the wide receivers coach for Hawaii in 2020.
His biggest achievement this season was guiding sophomore Jordan Addison to the Biletnikoff Award as the best wide receiver in college football.
This is the second offensive coach to leave the program this year, as offensive coordinator Mark Whipple recently left the program to become Nebraska’s wide receivers coach.