By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — About 145 million Americans own stock, usually in retirement accounts.
As one year ends and another begins, it’s a good time to take a look at your 401-K, IRA, or other financial accounts to make certain you are starting the year with the right portfolio mix.
Financial experts say the last two years during the pandemic have been pretty volatile.
But the market overall has been up — the big question is will that continue through 2022?
Appearing on the Sunday Business Page with Jon Delano, financial advisor Andre Weisbrod said predictions are harder than ever to make.
“We’re in strange times, and traditional measurements can’t necessarily be relied upon,” said Weisbrod. “So how are we managing? Our corps is looking for quality and income and then considering some higher risk, higher return options.”
There are also some trending stocks in the telecommunications and health care fields with higher risks but possibly greater returns in 2022.
You can see Jon Delano’s full Sunday Business Page interview on this topic on the KDKA Sunday Morning News tomorrow.