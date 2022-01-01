2021 IN REVIEWThe Most-Read Local News Stories On KDKA.com
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — As we closed out 2021 — one man who has served his community for 25 years — is calling it a career.

Sergeant Edward Kach of the Bethel Park Police Department is retiring.

Kach founded the department’s bike patrol unit, served as a radiation safety officer and was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2016.

Kach is also a veteran of the US Army and formerly was a dispatcher for Upper St. Clair Police.