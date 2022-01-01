By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — As we closed out 2021 — one man who has served his community for 25 years — is calling it a career.
Sergeant Edward Kach of the Bethel Park Police Department is retiring.
Kach founded the department's bike patrol unit, served as a radiation safety officer and was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2016.
Kach is also a veteran of the US Army and formerly was a dispatcher for Upper St. Clair Police.