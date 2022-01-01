By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There's some bad news for skiers and snowboarders hoping to hit the slopes this weekend.
That’s because the Boyce Park Ski Slopes will be closed today and Sunday.

The Boyce Park Ski Slopes will be closed Saturday, January 1, and Sunday, January 2. We will reopen Monday, January 3, weather and conditions permitting. Full refunds will be processed for tickets that have already been purchased. pic.twitter.com/B4yKZDI01m
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) December 31, 2021
For those who have purchased tickets for the Allegheny County attraction, refunds will be processed in full for this weekend.
The slopes are scheduled to open on Monday, weather permitting.