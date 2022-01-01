2021 IN REVIEWThe Most-Read Local News Stories On KDKA.com
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s some bad news for skiers and snowboarders hoping to hit the slopes this weekend.

That’s because the Boyce Park Ski Slopes will be closed today and Sunday.

For those who have purchased tickets for the Allegheny County attraction, refunds will be processed in full for this weekend.

The slopes are scheduled to open on Monday, weather permitting.