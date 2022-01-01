2021 IN REVIEWThe Most-Read Local News Stories On KDKA.com
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network has welcomed its first little bundle of joy of the new year!

The hospital says the first baby born at one of its hospitals is a healthy baby boy: Kai Michael Vigna.

(Photo Courtesy: Allegheny Health Network)

Kai arrived around 2 a.m. this morning at Forbes hospital and is 21 inches long and weighs a little over 8 pounds.

(Photo Courtesy: Allegheny Health Network)

Parents Crissy Marie Torres and Matt Vigna will be getting an AHN gift basket and other items to commemorate the special occasion.