By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network has welcomed its first little bundle of joy of the new year!
The hospital says the first baby born at one of its hospitals is a healthy baby boy: Kai Michael Vigna.

Kai arrived around 2 a.m. this morning at Forbes hospital and is 21 inches long and weighs a little over 8 pounds.

Parents Crissy Marie Torres and Matt Vigna will be getting an AHN gift basket and other items to commemorate the special occasion.