By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police took a man into custody after he allegedly murdered a woman and mutilated her corpse inside of a hotel room.

Monroeville Police were called to the Rodeway Inn on Saturday morning after reports were made of a large amount of blood outside of a room.

Once police arrived at the hotel, they found 37-year-old Matthew Gribschaw standing outside of the same room covered in blood.

It was inside the room police found a 49-year-old woman dead and badly mutilated.

The Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit was called to assist and they determined that Gribschaw was responsible for the woman’s death.

He was taken into custody and is being charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

Gribschaw is being housed at the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.