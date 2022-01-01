By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – 2022 started off a bit strange for New Castle.

Early on Saturday morning, a thin, Hispanic man broke into the New Castle Fire Department and was caught on camera picking up an ax that he used to damage a door inside the building.

His actions woke up a fireman and the suspect told the fireman he was making sure they were prepared for a “siege” which he said was coming.

He then revealed he had a gun on his person and was escorted out by personnel.

Nearly one hour later, police were called for reports of the alarm going off at the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership on Grant Street.

The same man who broke into the fire department had entered LCCAP and fired several shots from his gun into the alarm system, but had left before officers arrived.

From there, the search was on.

Police were also called to McGonigle Ambulance on Jefferson and Falls streets for reports that the man was then trying to break into that building.

Once again, he fled from the scene.

Officers began searching the area for the suspect and around 10:00 a.m., an officer found the man inside a vehicle on Pin Oak Drive at the Oak Leaf Gardens apartments.

He exited the vehicle but did not comply with officers.

He was then shot twice with 40mm less-lethal sponge rounds which caused him to fall to his knees and he was taken into custody.

Once in custody, it was confirmed he possessed a 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Krishna James of Hubbard, Ohio. He was taken to UPMC Jameson for treatment after being shot with the sponge rounds and he was released.

James is facing charges of burglary, criminal trespassing, defiant trespassing, criminal mischief, and discharge of firearms.

He has been placed in the Lawrence County Jail on a $100,000 bond.