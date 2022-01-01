By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers defensive end Isaiah Buggs will be joining the Steelers roster in time for Monday's game against the Cleveland Browns.
Buggs was placed on the list on December 23.
His activation comes as Chris Wormley, another defensive end player, was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

We have:
• Activated DE Isaiah Buggs from the Reserve/COVID-19 list
• Restored S Karl Joseph to the practice squad
• Signed LB Tegray Scales from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad@BordasLaw https://t.co/nllLmKhpdY
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 1, 2022
The Steelers announced additional roster moves.
Safety Karl Joseph, who had been on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, was brought back to the practice squad.
They have signed linebacker Tegray Scales, who had been with the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.