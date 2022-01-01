MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege said Friday that he plans to transfer.

Doege announced his decision on Twitter.

“I will forever be grateful for the friendships and memories I’ve made at WVU over the past three years,” Doege said. “I am excited about the future and will be looking for a new home for the 2022 season.”

A two-year starter, Doege struggled at times in the pocket with his mobility and decision making. He completed 65% of his passes for 3,048 yards with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.

The decision leaves Garrett Greene as West Virginia’s most experienced quarterback entering the 2022 season. Greene threw for 147 yards and was the team’s third-leading rusher with 297 yards in 11 games this season. The Mountaineers also will have incoming recruit Nicco Marchiol, the Arizona high school player of the year. Marchiol is enrolled at WVU in January.

West Virginia lost to Minnesota 18-6 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Tuesday to finish 6-7.

Doege’s decision was announced hours after Winston Wright, West Virginia’s leading wide receiver the past two seasons, said he is entering the transfer portal.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)