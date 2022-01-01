2021 IN REVIEWThe Most-Read Local News Stories On KDKA.com
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Local News, Wilkinsburg

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a female victim was found dead in Wilkinsburg.

READ MORE: Bethel Park Police Department Sergeant Edward Kach Retires

Police say they responded to 1300 block of Wood Street around 6 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of a woman lying in the street.

READ MORE: 3 Shot On East Carson Street Overnight, 1 Man In Critical Condition

Police were not immediately able to determine her age but said she had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives with Allegheny County Police have launched an investigation.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Welcomes 2022 At First Night Festivities Downtown

They ask anyone with information about this incident to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.