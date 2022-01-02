By: KDKA-TV News Staff

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (KDKA) – In just his second game back after being suspended for presenting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to the Buccaneers, Antonio Brown is once again in hot water.

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

After getting into a disagreement with his team on the sidelines in the third quarter of their game against the New York Jets, Antonio Brown stormed off the field.

Brown ripped off his jersey and shoulder pads and threw them to the ground, then proceeded to rip off his gloves and undershirt, throwing those into the stands.

From there, Brown ran through the end zone shirtless and waving at fans.

Last week, Brown caught 10 passes for 101 yards in a win and after the game said “it’s all about football. We can talk about Carolina, or I don’t want to talk to you guys” when asked about his suspension and return.

In March of 2019, the Steelers traded Brown to the Raiders for a third-round and fifth-round pick.