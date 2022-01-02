By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ELCO, Pa. (KDKA) – On Sunday morning, a homeowner in Washington County noticed something strange.
Just after 10:30 in the Borough Of Elco, the person called 911 when they noticed a person unresponsive in the Monongahela River and entangled in debris.
The body was about eight feet off of the bank of the river.
The Roscoe Fire Department brought the body to the river bank and now Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.
The identity of the body has not been released.
