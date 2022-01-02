2021 IN REVIEWThe Most-Read Local News Stories On KDKA.com
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) — And for the eighteenth year, Connellsville residents took the plunge into the Youghiogheny River.

There were fewer participants than usual due to the weather and covid concerns.

But organizers say they’re happy to keep the tradition going for a good cause.

“We restocked the community ministry’s food bank in Connellsville, which is the largest food bank in Fayette County,” said Frank Jacobyansky, a Polar Plunge organizer. ‘They depend on us, they’re a wonderful group of people and they make this community a much better
place.”

Afterwards, participants got to warm up with a bonfire and some hot chocolate to celebrate the start of the new year.