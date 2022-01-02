By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ahead of being sworn in as Pittsburgh’s next mayor, Mayor-Elect Ed Gainey was the focus of religious leaders from around the city.

“Pittsburgh, pray, that not only is our Creator’s dream for his creation discerned and/or discovered, but also desired,” said Reverend Canon Eric McIntosh of the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh. “Desired by a Pittsburgh that wants compassion to be at the core of driving it to be a better city.”

They came together to hold an interfaith prayer service for Gainey who, along with religious leaders, feels faith will help bring Pittsburghers together.

“Faith is grounded in me so to see so many people from so many different faiths come here today to pray over the city is something I think we should do more of,” Gainey said. “I think praying over our city helps us to pray in a spirit of unity, pray in the spirit of togetherness.”

The service was the first in a two-day event for Gainey’s inauguration.

He will be sworn in as Pittsburgh mayor in a virtual ceremony at 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

You can watch Gainey’s inauguration live on CBSN Pittsburgh.