By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Bomb Squad had to be called after police made an arrest in a late-night shooting in Kiski Township.

Kiski Police say a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot around 9:45 last night along Edmond Road.

Overnight, police tracked a possible suspect and an accomplice to a home along Clarks Hollow Road.

After they were taken into custody, police say they found a possible un-exploded device in the home.

The bomb squad was called to diffuse the device.

As of now, no charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.