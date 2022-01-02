By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Bomb Squad had to be called after police made an arrest in a late-night shooting in Kiski Township.
Kiski Police say a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot around 9:45 last night along Edmond Road.
Overnight, police tracked a possible suspect and an accomplice to a home along Clarks Hollow Road.
After they were taken into custody, police say they found a possible un-exploded device in the home.
The bomb squad was called to diffuse the device.
As of now, no charges have been filed.
The investigation is ongoing.