PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The fight for Jim Rogers continues into the new year.

“We are going to continue to put pressure on [DA] Steve Zappala to draw up charges on all the officers who murdered Jim Rogers,” said Iman, who is part of the People’s Justice for Jim Rogers.

Rogers suffered cardiac arrest and died after Pittsburgh Police officers tased him in October.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said eight officers, including two supervisors, will be disciplined for their role in tasing Rogers.

However, People’s Justice For Jim Rogers wants the Allegheny County District Attorney to take action.

“We’ve been very clear on our demands,” said Iman. “We want these officers charged and convicted for murder.”

Outgoing Mayor Bill Peduto said he initiated the disciplinary process ahead of him leaving office.

“The disciplinary measures he’s been talking about have been very vague,” said Iman. “He hasn’t said whether they’re getting paid leave or a slap on the wrist, and it’s dangerous.”

Demonstrators fear what will happen next if those officers involved keep their jobs.

They believe that incoming mayor, Ed Gainey, won’t be much help pushing for police reform.

“We don’t see any cause for joy that Ed Gainey’s in office,” said Iman. “Just because he’s a black man, he’s still pushing these racist policies that are murdering black people.”

Allegheny County Police are still investigating and waiting for the autopsy results.