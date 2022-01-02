By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A staffing shortage caused by several positive COVID-19 cases, COVID-related quarantines, and other absences, Pittsburgh Public School students will learn remotely on Monday.READ MORE: Religious Leaders Hold Interfaith Prayer Service For Mayor-Elect Ed Gainey
The following schools will switch to synchronous learning:
- Pittsburgh Allegheny PreK-5
- Pittsburgh Carrick High School
- Pittsburgh Crescent Early Childhood Center
- Pittsburgh Greenfield PreK-8
- Pittsburgh Liberty PreK-5
- Pittsburgh Lincoln PreK-5
- Pittsburgh Montessori PreK-5
- Pittsburgh Morrow Prek-8
- Pittsburgh Perry High School
- Pittsburgh Phillips PreK-5
- Pittsburgh Weil PreK-5
- Pittsburgh Whittier PreK-5
READ MORE: Parking Authority Says Mon Wharf Will Be Closed Monday
Due to technology challenges, instruction will take place on Microsoft Teams and students can access work in Schoology.
Grab and go meals will still be available from 9:00 a.m. until noon in each school’s cafeteria.MORE NEWS: 'We Want These Officers Charged:' Justice For Jim Rogers Continues Fight Into New Year
The district plans to return to in-person learning on January 4.