By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A staffing shortage caused by several positive COVID-19 cases, COVID-related quarantines, and other absences, Pittsburgh Public School students will learn remotely on Monday.

The following schools will switch to synchronous learning:

  • Pittsburgh Allegheny PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Carrick High School
  • Pittsburgh Crescent Early Childhood Center
  • Pittsburgh Greenfield PreK-8
  • Pittsburgh Liberty PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Lincoln PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Montessori PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Morrow Prek-8
  • Pittsburgh Perry High School
  • Pittsburgh Phillips PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Weil PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Whittier PreK-5

 

Due to technology challenges, instruction will take place on Microsoft Teams and students can access work in Schoology.

Grab and go meals will still be available from 9:00 a.m. until noon in each school’s cafeteria.

The district plans to return to in-person learning on January 4.