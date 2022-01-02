By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – An arrest has been made in the killing of a 59-year-old woman in Rostraver Township.
Rostraver Township Police and the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of 25-year-old Anthony Montel Hairston on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of possession of a firearm, and driving with a suspended license.
Police have said that Holly Valdella, the victim, was driving home from visiting with her mother on New Year’s Eve when Hairston was following closely behind her.
He then passed Vadella’s car, fired two rounds into her vehicle, and fled.
Vadella was struck by one of the shots and died at the scene.