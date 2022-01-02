By: KDKA-TV News Staff/em>

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — This weekend will be the beginning of new tolls for drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Starting on Sunday after midnight, tolls will be increased by 5% for both the E-ZPass and toll by plate systems.

The only exception is for the new Southern Beltway, PA Turnpike 576.

While this is an increase, turnpike officials say this is the first time since 2016 the rate hike has been less than 6%.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike’s rates have been rising steadily for more than 10 years to pay for construction and repair work along the roadways.

“The most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.60 to $1.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $3.90 to $4.10 for Toll By Plate customers,” officials said.

A full list of all toll rates for the new year can be found here.

