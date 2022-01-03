By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man police say is responsible for a shooting that took place in downtown Pittsburgh last month.
Last month, a man was shot in the head outside of Scarpino Bar and Restaurant near the Westin Hotel.
34-year-old Andre Davis has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and weapons charges.
Police say witnesses told officers they heard two men arguing before the shooting.
Davis was later identified by witnesses and was seen on surveillance cameras driving away from the scene.
The victim was last listed in critical condition.
