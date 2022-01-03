2021 IN REVIEWThe Most-Read Local News Stories On KDKA.com
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
34-year-old Andre Davis has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and weapons charges.
Filed Under:Aggravated Assault, Andre Davis, Downtown Pittsburgh, Local News, Local TV, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man police say is responsible for a shooting that took place in downtown Pittsburgh last month.

Last month, a man was shot in the head outside of Scarpino Bar and Restaurant near the Westin Hotel.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

34-year-old Andre Davis has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and weapons charges.

Police say witnesses told officers they heard two men arguing before the shooting.

Davis was later identified by witnesses and was seen on surveillance cameras driving away from the scene.

The victim was last listed in critical condition.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.