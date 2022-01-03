2021 IN REVIEWThe Most-Read Local News Stories On KDKA.com
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Steelers play the Browns on Monday night at Heinz Field.
Filed Under:Ben Roethlisberger, Football, Heinz Field, NFL, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: Michael Guise/KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NFL world is shining the spotlight on Ben Roethlisberger ahead of him possibly playing his last game at Heinz Field.

Former teammates, current teammates and players from around the NFL celebrated Roethlisberger’s career and shared stories on social media Monday before the Steelers face the Browns.

JuJu Smith-Schuster posted a thank you to “one of the best QBs in NFL History” for helping him adjust to life in the NFL.

“It’s been an honor to catch passes and take the field with you,” the Steelers wide receiver said. “Thank you, 7!”

Steelers tight end Eric Ebron said Roethlisberger was his favorite quarterback growing up.

“My favorite team in my household was the Giants but I always spoke about Ben being the coolest. happy to have played with #7,” he said on Twitter.

Former Steelers James Harrison, Willie Parker, Nate Washington, Trai Essex, Brett Keisel, Ramon Foster and even former New England Patriot Julian Edelman posted messages on Twitter.

The Mid-American Conference also joined in on Monday, thanking Roethlisberger, who played college football at Miami University.