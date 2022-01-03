2021 IN REVIEWThe Most-Read Local News Stories On KDKA.com
Students were set to return to the classroom this week after holiday break.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The coronavirus continues to impact schools in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Schools announced Monday that 17 schools this week will transition to online learning due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages. Eight schools are closed Tuesday, and nine others are closed for the rest of the week.

On Sunday, the district moved 12 schools to online learning for Monday due to COVID-19.

The eight schools that are closed on Tuesday are:

  • Pittsburgh Carrick High School
  • Pittsburgh Greenfield PreK-8
  • Pittsburgh Liberty PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh South Hills 6-8
  • Pittsburgh Whittier PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Obama 6-12
  • Pittsburgh Sterrett 6-8
  • Pittsburgh Westinghouse 6-12

    • The nine schools that are closed for the remainder of the week are:

  • Pittsburgh Allegheny PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Classical Academy 6-8
  • Pittsburgh Langley PreK-8
  • Pittsburgh Lincoln PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Montessori PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Perry High School
  • Pittsburgh Phillips PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Morrow PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Weil PreK-5

    • In-class instruction will resume on Jan. 10 for those nine schools.