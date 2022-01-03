By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The coronavirus continues to impact schools in Pittsburgh.
Tomorrow, PPS will transition 17 schools to synchronous learning due to COVID-related staffing shortages. Eight schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Nine schools will be closed for the remainder of the week and reopen on Monday, January 10, 2022. pic.twitter.com/IjdOkTZ7Wu
— Pgh Public Schools (@PPSnews) January 4, 2022
Pittsburgh Public Schools announced Monday that 17 schools this week will transition to online learning due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages. Eight schools are closed Tuesday, and nine others are closed for the rest of the week.
On Sunday, the district moved 12 schools to online learning for Monday due to COVID-19.
The eight schools that are closed on Tuesday are:
The nine schools that are closed for the remainder of the week are:
In-class instruction will resume on Jan. 10 for those nine schools.