PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Coronavirus cases continue to surge across the region as students go back back to school following the holiday break.

Dr. Ned Ketyer, a pediatrician with Allegheny Health Network, says if you haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccine or booster yet, get it now.

The FDA issued emergency authorization for boosters for teens 12 to 15 years old Monday. In addition to this, the FDA also shortened the time needed between your primary doses and booster shot from six months to five.

Pittsburgh Whittier Pre K-5 is one of 12 schools within Pittsburgh Public Schools that had to switch to virtual learning Monday due to a staffing shortage caused by positive cases, COVID-related quarantines and other staff-related absences.

A reality that some parents KDKA’s Amy Wadas talked to fear could happen to their district.

“I am very nervous sending them, especially after the holidays and everybody has been gathering,” said mother Krysta Climo.

Climo has three kids. Two of them are in Freedom Area School District. She said they went back to school Monday despite feeling apprehensive about sending them.

“What we are seeing now is a surge of the omicron variant. Although delta is still very much with us and delta is very dangerous as well,” said Dr. Ketyer.

Dr. Ketyer said this surge is something that he thinks we could be dealing with for some time. However, he stresses that the FDA issuing emergency use authorization for booster shots for teens 12 to 15 is encouraging.

“Getting the booster will boost the protection kids have against COVID, it will reduce transmission to others and siblings too young to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Ketyer.

That is a big concern for Michelle Thomas of Elizabeth Township.

“I’m definitely afraid of my son bringing something home,” said Thomas.

Thomas has five kids 5 years old and under. Her 5-year-old is fully vaccinated, but her other kids are too young to get the shot. She and her husband decided to keep him and their 3-year-old child home from preschool for the next few weeks.

This is something Climo is thinking about doing for her kids if the Freedom Area School District decides to add a virtual option.

“My kids need to be in school, but they need to be there safely,” said Climo.

If you’re not sure whether you should send your kids to school, Dr. Ketyer says talk to your pediatrician. He also stresses masks and vaccinations.

He expects the CDC to approve booster shots for 12- to 15-year-olds by mid-week.