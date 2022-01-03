PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We have a decent shot at seeing some snow this week.

Now we won’t see any snow today or on Tuesday. The first chance for snow is set to arrive on Wednesday evening with some decent totals possible in the snow belt (Armstrong, Indiana counties) and north of I-80.

There will be a second chance for snow coming in on Thursday evening to Friday morning. At this point I am just going to say ‘chance’ but it really looks like the chance has gone up significantly over the past 24 hours. Most data is now showing our first significant snow of the year arriving before the weekend.

Things should be fairly quiet when it comes to any active weather both today and Tuesday.

Today will be cold with highs just around 32 degrees. Noon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20’s.

The day will start off cloudy with sunshine breaking out before noon and the rest of the day being mostly sunny. Winds will calm to 5-10mph this afternoon coming in out of the west.

Tuesday will start off just as chilly as today but wind chills will not be as low with lighter wind speeds. Skies will also be clear through the day.

