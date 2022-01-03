By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority said riders are seeing delays after more than two dozen employees tested positive for COVID-19 and one died in just three days.
The Port Authority is asking riders for patience, saying the surge driven by the more contagious Omicron variant has created delays and longer-than-normal wait times.
Since Jan. 1, the Port Authority said 28 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and a bus driver died on Saturday. In December, 84 employees tested positive.
Port Authority said it expects the problems to continue until cases in Allegheny County decline, which doctors say could be weeks away.
The Port Authority said riders should be patient and allow for extra travel time. If your specific trip is impacted, the Port Authority encourages you to call customer service at 412-442-2000, message them on Twitter or live chat online.