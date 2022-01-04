By: Heather Lang/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lake Superior State University is out with its annual Banished Words List.

We will, um, circle back to this year’s list in a minute.

First, a little background into its supply chain.

Since 1976, the university has sent more than 1,000 words and phrases into banishment.

LSSU compiles the list “to uphold, protect, and support excellence in language by encouraging avoidance of words and terms that are overworked, redundant, oxymoronic, clichéd, illogical, nonsensical and otherwise ineffective, baffling, or irritating.”

Every year, they put out a worldwide call for suggestions. Late comedian and actor George Carlin had his own entry added in 1994: “baddaboom, baddabing.”

“Say what you mean and mean what you say,” LSSU President Dr. Rodney S. Hanley said. “Can’t get any easier, or harder, than that. Every year submitters play hard at suggesting what words and terms to banish by paying close attention to what humanity utters and writes.”

Okay, ready for a deep dive into the 2022 list?

This year’s nominations come from the United States, Canada, Norway, Belgium, England, Scotland and Australia.

Here they are:

Wait, what? No worries At the end of the day That being said Asking for a friend Circle back Deep dive New normal You’re on mute Supply chain

So, asking for a friend, which ones would you like to see banned?