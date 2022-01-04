By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Stanish

FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Forward Township police are urging residents to be vigilant after they say a woman was targeted by a local energy company.

Police said in December that IGS Energy was soliciting without a permit in an attempt to get residents to change their current gas/electric provider to IGS Energy.

IGS Energy is a secondary gas and electric company based out of Dublin, Ohio. Police said the company has an office in Monroeville.

According to paperwork, two employees went to a woman’s home in Bunola on Dec. 16 and allegedly created a fake email and forged her signature on a document to switch her energy provider to IGS Energy.

KDKA talked to the victim, Carol Albright, who said she told the employees four times that she would not sign the document and did not want their service. Weeks later, she said she got documents in the mail saying her new energy provider was IGS Energy.

“He kept going on and on, ‘I can save you money,’” Albright said. “I said, ‘I’m not signing anything, not buying anything. I’m satisfied with my company.’”

Police said one of the men, James Basilone, left Albright his business card, which helped officers track him down.

“There were actually two people that were involved. We’re still trying to identify the second individual,” Forward Township police chief Travis Stoffer said.

According to a criminal complaint, Basilone admitted that he and his coworker went to Albright’s home to speak with her about the company’s services. Police say Basilone admitted that he did not have a soliciting permit and he created a fake email in Albright’s name for the services.

The paperwork said Basilone denied forging her signature.

Police said Basilone is facing felony charges, including forgery and identity theft. Police said charges against the second person involved are pending.

A spokesperson for IGS Energy sent KDKA this statement on Tuesday:

“IGS Energy takes this situation very seriously, and we are actively investigating to take the appropriate action. Both employees have been placed on administrative leave while we conduct our investigation. All IGS Energy employees are bound to the highest ethical standards in everything we do.”

An investigation is ongoing.