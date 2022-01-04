2021 IN REVIEWThe Most-Read Local News Stories On KDKA.com
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are asking for help identifying a woman they say may have been involved in a suspicious house fire in Westmoreland County.

Jeannette police shared the suspect’s picture, saying they want to identify her in connection with a fire on Magee Avenue over the weekend.

(Photo: Jeannette police)

She has brown hair and wears glasses, police said. When she was captured on surveillance footage, she was wearing dark clothing.

The fire chief told the Trib that firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly because someone spotted the fire. The chief said as the woman was leaving the home, a “glow” could be seen through the window, the Trib reported.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 724-527-4013 or submit a tip online.