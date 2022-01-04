By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the 15th straight season under head coach Mike Tomlin, the Pittsburgh Steelers will finish their regular season schedule with a record at or above .500.
On Monday night, the Steelers defeated the Browns 26-14, ensuring at worst an 8-8-1 record this season.
The Steelers have never had a losing record with Tomlin as head coach.
Mike Tomlin becomes the first head coach in NFL history to have a non-losing record in each of his first 15 seasons pic.twitter.com/jT6QEjdqII
Tomlin became the first head coach in NFL history to achieve that feat for each of his 15 seasons.
Below is a list of season-by-season records for the Steelers with Tomlin as head coach.
- 2007 – 10-6
- 2008 – 12-4
- 2009 – 9-7
- 2010 – 12-4
- 2011 – 12-4
- 2012 – 8-8
- 2013 – 8-8
- 2014 – 11-5
- 2015 – 10-6
- 2016 – 11-5
- 2017 – 13-3
- 2018 – 9-6-1
- 2019 – 8-8
- 2020 – 12-4
- 2021 – 8-7-1 (one game left to be played)
The team will wrap up its regular season campaign on Sunday when they head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. A win in Baltimore, along with a Jacksonville win and any result but a tie between the Chargers and Raiders would earn the Steelers a playoff berth.