By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the 15th straight season under head coach Mike Tomlin, the Pittsburgh Steelers will finish their regular season schedule with a record at or above .500.

On Monday night, the Steelers defeated the Browns 26-14, ensuring at worst an 8-8-1 record this season.

The Steelers have never had a losing record with Tomlin as head coach.

Tomlin became the first head coach in NFL history to achieve that feat for each of his 15 seasons.

Below is a list of season-by-season records for the Steelers with Tomlin as head coach.

2007 – 10-6

2008 – 12-4

2009 – 9-7

2010 – 12-4

2011 – 12-4

2012 – 8-8

2013 – 8-8

2014 – 11-5

2015 – 10-6

2016 – 11-5

2017 – 13-3

2018 – 9-6-1

2019 – 8-8

2020 – 12-4

2021 – 8-7-1 (one game left to be played)

The team will wrap up its regular season campaign on Sunday when they head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. A win in Baltimore, along with a Jacksonville win and any result but a tie between the Chargers and Raiders would earn the Steelers a playoff berth.