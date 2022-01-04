By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – First Pamela’s, now Eat’n Park. Another long-time restaurant is closing in Squirrel Hill.
The Eat’n Park on Murray Avenue will shut its doors after 45 years, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday, calling it a “difficult decision.”
All workers will be offered continuous employment within the Eat'n Park hospitality group.
“To our guests in the Squirrel Hill community – whether you started your day with us, ended your evening with us, or visited anytime in between, we are grateful you chose Eat’n Park,” the Eat ‘n Park Restaurants spokesperson said in a statement.
The location will permanently close on Jan. 24 at 5 p.m.
The news comes a week after Pamela’s Diner announced it was closing its Murray Avenue location, the very first Pamela’s, after 42 years.