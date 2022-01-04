By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With one game left in the regular season, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is on the verge of entering the NFL record books.

After recording four sacks in the Steelers 26-14 win over the Cleveland Browns, Watt now has 21.5 sacks this season, one away from the NFL record for sacks in a single season.

In addition to Watt’s four sacks in the game, he also registered three tackles for loss and five QB hits.

He's from another planet pic.twitter.com/4BJKrJAkyh — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 4, 2022

In 2001, former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan set the single season record with 22.5 sacks.

Watt, now one game away, has entered the “20+ sack club,” dubbed by his older brother, J.J., who recorded more than 20 sacks in a season twice.

Welcome to the 20+ sack club @_TJWatt! (Only one person ever has done it twice. Imagine if it was your older brother and he bragged about it, that would suck.) Go break the record kid. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 4, 2022

The team will wrap up its regular season campaign on Sunday when they head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. A win in Baltimore, along with a Jacksonville win and any result but a tie between the Chargers and Raiders would earn the Steelers a playoff berth.