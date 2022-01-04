2021 IN REVIEWThe Most-Read Local News Stories On KDKA.com
By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With one game left in the regular season, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is on the verge of entering the NFL record books.

After recording four sacks in the Steelers 26-14 win over the Cleveland Browns, Watt now has 21.5 sacks this season, one away from the NFL record for sacks in a single season.

In addition to Watt’s four sacks in the game, he also registered three tackles for loss and five QB hits.

In 2001, former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan set the single season record with 22.5 sacks.

Watt, now one game away, has entered the “20+ sack club,” dubbed by his older brother, J.J., who recorded more than 20 sacks in a season twice.

The team will wrap up its regular season campaign on Sunday when they head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens.  A win in Baltimore, along with a Jacksonville win and any result but a tie between the Chargers and Raiders would earn the Steelers a playoff berth.