By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police have a warrant for a man involved in a deadly crash from last April.
Leonard Saus is wanted in connection with the crash that left a woman dead and sent two other people to the hospital.
The crash on Liberty Avenue in the Strip District on April 24 killed 48-year-old Pamela McAllister. Two others were taken to the hospital.
Saus faces a list of charges, including homicide by vehicle.